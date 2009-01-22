Taraji Henson and Viola Davis Are Oscar Nominees

Congrats to Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis! These two fabulous women were announced this morning as nominees for best supporting actress at the Academy Awards. Not all of the categories were announced but so far they are the only two black actors nominated. Taraji has been nominated for her role in the Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Viola for her role in Doubt.

Other actresses up for this category include Penelope Cruz, Amy Adams and Marisa Tomei.

If you missed the nominations here is the rundown of the nominees from some of the top categories:

BEST PICTURE

Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Frost/Nixon

Milk

The Reader

Slumdog Millionaire

ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway (Rachel Getting Married)

Angelina Jolie (The Changeling)

Melissa Leo (Frozen River)

Meryl Streep (Doubt)

Kate Winslet (Revolutionary Road)

ACTOR

Richard Jenkins (The Visitor)

Frank Langella (Frost Nixon)

Sean Penn (Milk)

Brad Pitt (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button)

Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis (Doubt)

Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button)

Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona)

Amy Adams (Doubt)

Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Josh Brolin (Milk)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tropic Thunder)

Philip Seymour Hoffman (Doubt)

Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road)

Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight)

DIRECTOR

David Fincher (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button)

Ron Howard (Frost/Nixon)

Gus Van Sant (Milk)

Stephen Daldry (The Reader)

Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire)

SCREENPLAY

Frozen River

Happy-Go-Lucky

In Bruges

Milk

Wall-E

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Doubt

Frost/Nixon

The Reader

Slumdog Millionaire

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Baader Meinhof Complex (Germany)

The Class (France)

Departures (Japan)

Revanche (Austria)

Waltz With Bashir (Israel)

ANIMATED

Bolt

Kung Fu Panda

Wall-E

Source: EW.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: