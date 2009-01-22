Taraji Henson and Viola Davis Are Oscar Nominees

Congrats to Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis! These two fabulous women were announced this morning as nominees for best supporting actress at the Academy Awards. Not all of the categories were announced but so far they are the only two black actors nominated. Taraji has been nominated for her role in the Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Viola for her role in Doubt.
Other actresses up for this category include Penelope Cruz, Amy Adams and Marisa Tomei.
If you missed the nominations here is the rundown of the nominees from some of the top categories:
BEST PICTURE
Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Frost/Nixon
Milk
The Reader
Slumdog Millionaire
ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway (Rachel Getting Married)
Angelina Jolie (The Changeling)
Melissa Leo (Frozen River)
Meryl Streep (Doubt)
Kate Winslet (Revolutionary Road)
ACTOR
Richard Jenkins (The Visitor)
Frank Langella (Frost Nixon)
Sean Penn (Milk)
Brad Pitt (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button)
Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis (Doubt)
Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button)
Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona)
Amy Adams (Doubt)
Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Josh Brolin (Milk)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tropic Thunder)
Philip Seymour Hoffman (Doubt)
Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road)
Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight)
DIRECTOR
David Fincher (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button)
Ron Howard (Frost/Nixon)
Gus Van Sant (Milk)
Stephen Daldry (The Reader)
Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire)
SCREENPLAY
Frozen River
Happy-Go-Lucky
In Bruges
Milk
Wall-E
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Doubt
Frost/Nixon
The Reader
Slumdog Millionaire
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Baader Meinhof Complex (Germany)
The Class (France)
Departures (Japan)
Revanche (Austria)
Waltz With Bashir (Israel)
ANIMATED
Bolt
Kung Fu Panda
Wall-E
Source: EW.com