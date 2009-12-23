UPDATE: Jennifer Hudson Is Not Pregnant

We recently told you rumor had it that JHud was pregnant with her second child, well we were wrong.

The singer rep just released the following statement to people.com:

“Contrary to what has been falsely reported, Jennifer Hudson is not pregnant,” her rep Lisa Kasteler says. “Jennifer leaves in April for South Africa where she will portray Winnie Mandela in the feature film, Winnie.” “It is a commitment she is excited about and takes very seriously,” the rep adds. “Jennifer is currently in the studio recording her second album and this is the only delivery she is looking forward to in 2010.”

