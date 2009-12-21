VIDEO: It’s Official! Que Kicked Out Of Day26!

It has officially been reported that Que has been kicked out of Day26 (of MTV’s “Making The Band” fame). We’ve seen the show before and know that as a group member, Que can be quite dramatic and a bit of a troublemaker. He constantly butted heads with the rest of men, and we guess they’ve reached their breaking point. Here’s what he recently posted on his Twitter:

One of the remaining members, Willie, held an interview with radio station 107.5 WGCI and explained the situation, likening Que’s presence in the band to a spreading cancer and claiming that the group almost lost deals over Que’s lack of commitment to scheduling and communicating with the rest of him. Willie says he didn’t even have Que’s phone number!

Hear Que react to the Day26 rumors, and point the blame at the groups manager, Screwface”

However, when we interviewed them back in August, they swore the on-air drama was because of camera tricks, saying “They chop and paste things up to make it seem a certain way where stories seem to change and once they find a storyline, they stick to it and they never went back from it. READ IT here!

So, who do YOU believe? Que or Willie?

