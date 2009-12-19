CLOSE
Keyshia Cole’s Mom Frankie Works The Stripper Pole

Keyshia please come get your mama!! How would you feel if you found out your mother was at the strip club working the pole? Well Keyshia Cole’s mom was spotted swinging at the strip club in Atlanta’s Magic City.

Take a look at the hot mess below courtesy of magiccitypics.com:

Top 5 Frankie moments of 2009

Is Keyshia’s relationship in trouble?

