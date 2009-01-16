Ashford And Simpson Record “Solid As Barack”

No, that’s not a joke.

[As told by Ashford & Simpson for Huffington Post]

Six months ago during a concert in LA we turned the mike over to the audience and “Solid as Barack” was born! At Feinstein’s in New York Stephen Holden reviewed us for the New York Times mentioning it. Saturday Night Live then aired a fun version and we figured it was time to embrace the idea with a real tribute with lyrics for Barack.