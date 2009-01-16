CLOSE
Whitney Houston To Make A Comeback

R&B diva Whitney Houston is expected to perform at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party on February 6th. Whitney will sing tracks from her forthcoming comeback album, slated for a March 2009 release. This will mark the first time Houston, has performed onstage in front of a crowd in years.

