Whitney Houston To Make A Comeback

R&B diva Whitney Houston is expected to perform at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party on February 6th. Whitney will sing tracks from her forthcoming comeback album, slated for a March 2009 release. This will mark the first time Houston, has performed onstage in front of a crowd in years.
