Khloe And Kim K: “Black Guys Love Our Big Butts”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently sat down with radio shock jock Howard Stern and dished the dirt on their love of black men. The sisters said they only date black men, black men love their big butts and “once you go black, you never go back.”

Listen to the interview below:

Take a look at the sisters below: