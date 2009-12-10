CLOSE
Home

Khloe And Kim K: “Black Guys Love Our Big Butts”

Leave a comment

Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently sat down with radio shock jock Howard Stern and dished the dirt on their love of black men.  The sisters said they only date black men, black men love their big butts and “once you go black, you never go back.”

Listen to the interview below:

Take a look at the sisters below:
black men , Butts , Khloe , Kim K

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close