Shaq’s Text Messages To Jump Off Leaked

When are married men going to learn not to put your business on emails, texts and voice mails? I just came across these emails from Shaq to his jumpoff Latosha , that were just leaked on the internet. The emails show Latosha and Shaq talking about meeting up to get it in, Shaq paying for her travels to Florida/from Atlanta and Florida, and of course, Latosha BEGGING Shaq for his love and money. Shaq even tried to school her on how to get more money from her baby daddy NBA baller Damien Wilkins (Dominique Wilkins’ nephew). I couldn’t even make this ish up, and according to the dates of the emails, these two have been in contact as recently as this fall. Seriously, why would anyone marry an athlete?

