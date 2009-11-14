6 Ways To Create An Entryway In Your Home

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Regardless of what you place in your entryway, always keep in mind that you want to create a warm feeling that welcomes your guests. Here are some tips on how to create a welcoming entryway:

1) Look at the floor; it’s the first place a guest will look when entering a room. The rug or mat in your foyer will sets the theme for the space. Start with your rug as a basic decorative element to build around. Choose a durable material that will protect the floor and minimize dirt-tracking.

2) Add a decorative table. Almost all foyers include some type of table. From a simple glass table to something more elaborate, like an ornate hall tree or Bombay chest, these pieces serve as the focal point of the room. The table should be proportionate to the room, and it should never block traffic flow or create awkward space in the area.

3) Mirror the space. Mirrors are standard entryway decorations because they can add sparkle, create the illusion of a larger space, and can be dressed up or down. They can also evoke a sense of style and flavor. Functionally, they’re wonderful for last-minute hair and makeup checks.

4) Add life with plants. A few small potted plants are nice, placed atop a table or shelf. They break the space with soft, abstract edges. A large tree can add interest to static corner spaces.

5) Don’t solely focus on visuals; appeal to the nose too. Create an impression that appeals to all the senses by offering a welcoming scent. Fresh flowers, potpourri or a scented candles to enhance the air with a subtle fragrance that doesn’t overwhelm. Vanilla is a neutral favorite.

6) Personalize the space with family portraits or a personal collection.

