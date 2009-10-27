VIDEO: Master P’s Daughter Shows Off Her “Swagger”!

It’s evident that talent may run in the Miller family’s blood as 12-year-old Cymphonique Miller steps up to follow her father and brother’s footsteps. But don’t get it twisted, Cymphonique is determined to make a name for herself (though being the daughter of a rapper-turned-entrepreneur has its advantages).

Not only Ms. Cymphonique a beautiful young lady, she can sing, dance, and act with the best of them. Plus she’s an honor roll student as well!!!

Check out her debut single, “Little Miss Swagger” off her forthcoming debut album.

