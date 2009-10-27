Should The First Lady Wear She By Sheree?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The folks at Bravo are pushing for the First Lady Michelle Obama to wear RHOA’s Sheree’s She clothing line. According to people.com, Bravo’s Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Development and newest late night talk show host Andy Cohen admits that he’s “obsessed” with She By Sheree, the fashion line from “The Real Housewives” of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield.

“It is the greatest name for a fashion line ever,” Cohen told PEOPLE at the recent Fashion Group International Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street, where he and BRAVO executive Francis Berwick were honored with a Fashion Oracle Award. “I can’t stop talking about it. I’ve done 14 episodes of Watch What Happens:Live! and every episode, I ask people, ‘Are you wearing She by Sheree?'” In fact, Cohen is pushing for the line to make it into the First Lady’s wardrobe. “I had Michelle Obama’s hairdresser Johnny Wright on last week,” he tells us. “And I said, ‘What is it going to take to get the First Lady into a She by Sheree frock?’ And he said that he’s anxiously awaiting what the line presents to see. He said if Sheree creates something great, maybe it will happen. So tonight,” Cohen said. “I’m really pushing for the first lady to wear She by Sheree!'” And while She by Sheree debuted on last month during New York Fashion Week, everyone got a taste of She by Sheree on last week’s season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Take a look at Sheree’s She collection below:

