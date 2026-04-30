Golds, Neutrals & Nude Looks: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Red Carpet

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The 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards were held on April 29, and the red carpet gave us plenty to talk about. Some of our favorite it girls arrived serving major style—color, texture, and sexy silhouettes.

When it came to trends, a few notes kept showing up. We clocked fringe, warm neutral shades, skin-baring fashion, and bold choices that we loved.

Tyla, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, and Mariah the Scientist gave some of our favorite looks of the night. Each stepped out with details we took note of—and yes, we’re already thinking about how to bring them into our own closets.

Neutrals To Nude Looks: These Women Stunned At The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Let’s start with color.

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Tan. Gold. Champagne. Warm brown. These shades took over the carpet, and on melanin? They looked right. Pulling out every undertone and glow.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Tyla gave us texture and movement in a feathered look that made a statement. Keke stepped out in a rhinestone fringe moment that hit every angle of the light. Teyana brought structure in Ashi Studio couture, pairing a sculpted corset with a flowing skirt. Mariah kept it tight and minimal in a gold mini with matching boots.

Different silhouettes. Same energy.

Tyla, Keke, Mariah, and Teyana also showed skin in different ways. The Billboard Women in Music red carpet was not about playing it safe.

Whether with a nude panel like Keke, strategic cutouts like Tyla, a deep cowl neck like Mariah, or an open corset look like Teyana, these didn’t hold back.

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

What does this mean for our closets? Wear the corset. Play with sculpted shapes. And lean into statement details like feathers, fringe, rhinestones, and tulle.

Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Awards

In addition to these leading ladies, more starlets turned heads and oozed style inspiration. We’re talking Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, Kehlani, Serena Page, and more. The annual awards are all about recognizing the influence of women in music, culture, and entertainment.

So it’s only right that we be inspired by their fashion, too. Swipe and see our full gallery of looks from the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards.