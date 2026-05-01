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iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27
logo | women to know 2026 - our founding mothers | Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles.
iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27
logo | women to know 2026 - our founding mothers | Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles.
iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27
iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27
iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27

For Women to Know 2026, we turn our focus to Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles. At the heart of both is a shared ethos: the drive not only to persevere, but to excel. Each, on its own, is all-encompassing; together, they require an extraordinary level of intention, resilience, and clarity of purpose.

This year, we are honored to step inside the worlds of Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff—women who have built enduring brands while remaining deeply rooted in family. Through candid reflection, they share what it truly takes to build, sustain, and lead without losing sight of what matters most.

Thank you for reading—and for witnessing their journeys with us.



Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Executive Producer

iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27

For Women to Know 2026, we turn our focus to Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles. At the heart of both is a shared ethos: the drive not only to persevere, but to excel. Each, on its own, is all-encompassing; together, they require an extraordinary level of intention, resilience, and clarity of purpose.

This year, we are honored to step inside the worlds of Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff—women who have built enduring brands while remaining deeply rooted in family. Through candid reflection, they share what it truly takes to build, sustain, and lead without losing sight of what matters most.

Thank you for reading—and for witnessing their journeys with us.

Women To Know Modern Mavericks | One Solution | 2025-04-08
Janell Stephens | Women To Know - Founding Mothers Cover | 2026-04-23 | logo | women to know 2026 - our founding mothers | Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles.

JANELL STEPHENS

CAMILLE ROSE

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Danessa Myricks - 2026 Women To Know - Founding Mothers Of Beauty

DANESSA MYRICKS

DANESSA MYRICKS BEAUTY

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Ashunta Sheriff | Women To Know - Beauty Brand Founding Mothers Cover | 2026-04-23

ASHUNTA SHERIFF

ASHUNTA SHERIFF BEAUTY

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iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27
Hellobeautiful x MadameNoire 2026 Women to Know Cover Story - Three Beauty Founders on Building Brands and Navigating Motherhood

Inside the Work: Three Beauty Founders on Building Brands and Navigating Motherhood

A day on set with Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff reveals how they’re building brands rooted in community, discipline, and lived experience.

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iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27

A personal note from the editor on the vision and voices shaping this year’s Founding Mothers.

iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27
READ FULL LETTER
Women to know 2026 Our Founding Mothers
READ FULL LETTER
Phaedra Parks
3:39
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Beauty Over… Phaedra Parks Shares The Beauty Practices That Keep Her Aging Like Fine Wine

iOne Editorial | Women To Know: Our Founding Mothers | 2026-03-27

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