For Women to Know 2026, we turn our focus to Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles. At the heart of both is a shared ethos: the drive not only to persevere, but to excel. Each, on its own, is all-encompassing; together, they require an extraordinary level of intention, resilience, and clarity of purpose.
This year, we are honored to step inside the worlds of Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff—women who have built enduring brands while remaining deeply rooted in family. Through candid reflection, they share what it truly takes to build, sustain, and lead without losing sight of what matters most.
Thank you for reading—and for witnessing their journeys with us.
— Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Executive Producer
For Women to Know 2026, we turn our focus to Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles. At the heart of both is a shared ethos: the drive not only to persevere, but to excel. Each, on its own, is all-encompassing; together, they require an extraordinary level of intention, resilience, and clarity of purpose.
This year, we are honored to step inside the worlds of Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff—women who have built enduring brands while remaining deeply rooted in family. Through candid reflection, they share what it truly takes to build, sustain, and lead without losing sight of what matters most.
Thank you for reading—and for witnessing their journeys with us.
JANELL STEPHENS
CAMILLE ROSE
DANESSA MYRICKS
DANESSA MYRICKS BEAUTY
ASHUNTA SHERIFF
ASHUNTA SHERIFF BEAUTY
Inside the Work: Three Beauty Founders on Building Brands and Navigating Motherhood
A day on set with Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff reveals how they’re building brands rooted in community, discipline, and lived experience.
A personal note from the editor on the vision and voices shaping this year’s Founding Mothers.