Victoria Monet Talks Motherhood, Music, And More In ‘Of The Essence’ 

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria Monet covers the digital series Of The Essence in a navy blue Ferragamo leotard, stockings, and heels. Inside the cover, the artist divulges on motherhood, her grind, and more.

Victoria Monet manifested her stardom. The Atlanta native started her career as a songwriter for various artists but always knew she would eventually be in the spotlight. “I knew I always wanted to be on a stage. That’s why I moved to L.A. So, it’s really good to be in this part of my life, because I’m exactly where I wanted to be,” remarked the celebrity.

Monet has decided that singing and songwriting are what she is meant to do, and she will stay on course no matter what obstacles may get in her way. “If you asked me to work, I don’t like it,” she says. “I made a promise to myself when I moved to L.A. that no matter how broke I was, I wouldn’t go get a job that I hated, at an office or anything that I felt like I didn’t have a passion for. I went through it, being that stubborn Taurus—or determined, if you look at it a certain way, not to do anything less than what I came here for. Not to give up. Not to move home and take the easy way. So, because I don’t view what I’m doing as work, I think that’s why I’m so dedicated to it.”

Victoria Monet Covers Essence

Monet is responsible for the viral, feel-good ladies’ anthem that is the soundtrack to thousands of women’s (and men’s) reels floating around the social media sphere. “On My Mama” was birthed eight weeks after she gave birth to her daughter Hazel. Monet revealed that the song was destined because she was battling the post-partum, low self-esteem blues. “I felt like it was a message that I needed to hear at the time. I didn’t feel like I looked good. So, it was just kind of a message that I needed to hear myself, and I’m glad that other people are receiving it now,” said Monet.

Click here to read the entire article.

DON’T MISS…

Twitter Goes Up For Victoria Monét After The Release Of Her ‘On My Mama’ Visuals

9 Times Victoria Monet Proved She Was That Girl

Cardi B Flaunted Her Curves In A $1,373 Rui Cut-Out Mermaid Dress At Victoria Monet’s Album Release Party