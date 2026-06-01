Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Houston Locs Used 4 Bottles Of Cecred To Comb Out Jay Z's Locs

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cecred To Comb Out Jay Z’s Locs

Details about Jay Z's latest hair transformation has captivated the Internet. And yes, Cecred products were involved.

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Jay Z shocked the world when he popped out at his Roots Picnic performance with his wick locks combed out into a big and beautiful afro. So much so, the audience didn’t recognize him when he touched the stage. It wasn’t until his voice echoed over Philly that the erupted at the sight of his fro. It took loctitian Houston Locs four days and four bottles of Cecred detangling spray to deconstruct the Goat’s wicks.

MUST READ: Was Jay-Z Making A Statement With His Afro & Freestyle At The Roots Picnic?

Wicks locs are a thicker version of traditional locs. Jay Z started his natural hair journey in 2017, almost a decade ago, rocking shorter locs in the ‘Ape Sh*t’ video up until his previous public appearance with his wicks at the 2026 Met Gala.

While Houston Locs combed out Jay Z’s locks, hairstylist Letisia Ravelo, aka @LuckyLettty, got his fro right. “So many different flows 🪮😎 Thank you again for trusting me on this switch up!!! @jayz Big fucking JIGGA 🙌🏽💪🏽 you broke the internet again 🤪 Hair by Me 💁🏽‍♀️,” she captioned a photo.

It’s safe to say Cecred’s detangling spray is having almost as big a week as Jay. The brand shared a clip of a loctition untangling a woman’s locks with the product, which has garnered hundreds of comments.

Jay Z’s performance has shaken the Internet. From his 4-minute freestyle, calling out names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash and more to newfound interest in his haircare routine, the Carters have stopped the world again.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

2026 Met Gala @jayz @LuckyLettty Carters Houston Jay Jay Z Letisia Ravelo Newsletter Philly Roots Picnic Theo Wargo

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

50 Cent, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Daphne Joy

Daphne Joy Posts & Deletes Lengthy Response To Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Diddy, 50 Cent Insists Their Son Is The Real 'Victim'

Bossip
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Girl Closure: Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Addresses Klay Thompson Breakup In New Verse

Bossip
Big Mama Pop-Up Hosted By Latto

Lil Mama! — Latto Debuts Beautiful Baby Girl, Admits She 'Underestimated' Postpartum Depression Amid Premature Retirement Announcement

MadameNoire
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 27, 2026

'Snake In The Grass' — Ciara Miller Dragged Disloyal Former Friend Amanda Batula With The Truth At 'Summer House' Reunion, But Still Labeled As 'Harsh'

MadameNoire
Trending
Extravagant Prom Flexes 2026
36 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

From Helicopters To Military Trucks: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2026

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Music  |  Shamika Sanders

Jazmine Sullivan Shows Off Weight Loss At Ari Lennox’s ‘Vacancy Tour’

The Jenesis House Felt Like A Love Letter To Black Women
Wellness  |  Samjah Iman

The Jenesis House Is The Ultimate Self-Care Retreat For Black Women

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Was Jay-Z Making A Statement With His Afro & Freestyle At The Roots Picnic?

HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Megan Thee Stallion & Solange Knowles’ Beach Day Is The Link Up We Love To See

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close