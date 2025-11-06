Subscribe
10 Iconic Balmain Looks Through Olivier Rousteing’s Reign

Published on November 6, 2025

Balmain: Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Olivier Rousteing’s exit from Balmain closes a bold, glitzy chapter in modern fashion. Let’s take a look at the creative director’s most iconic Balmain looks inside.

Appointed creative director in 2011 at the age of 25, Rousteing exploded onto the Paris couture scene and spent the next decade-plus recasting Balmain as a bridge between old-world craftsmanship and new-world celebrity culture. According to AP News, the beloved fashion legend exits the brand after 14 years. His Balmain was never subtle. Instead, it was highly polished armor, diamond-dense embellishment, hyper-defined tailoring and a runway that felt like a music-video moment. Under Rousteing, Balmain became more than a label. His maximalist approach made the designer a lifestyle brand that celebrities, influencers and fans clutched like a cultural pass.

Rousteing’s signature was spectacle with purpose. Essence shared a profile about the fashion craftsman, referring to Olivier as a perpetual dreamer. The article highlights his signature looks with Balmain, fusing military jackets with corsetry, turning strong shoulders into an instantly recognizable silhouette and layering heavy embroidery over streetwear cuts so a girl could walk from a red carpet to a VIP club in looks that read equally cinematic and wearable. He mastered the celebrity collaboration in a way few of his peers did. Whether it was custom pieces for superstar clients, star-packed campaigns, or dressing for viral moments, Rousteing was savvy about turning a single outfit into a cultural event.

Rousteing’s impact wasn’t only aesthetically pleasing, but it pushed casting diversity and representation earlier and more visibly than many established houses. Balmain’s runways and campaigns regularly showcased Black and Brown models, choreographing a visible, modern idea of glamour that felt inclusive without overt apology. He also leveraged social platforms to build direct relationships with fans. Instagram under Rousteing became an extension of the runway, a place to narrate the brand and turn followers into evangelists.

Critics sometimes grumbled that the house leaned too heavily on spectacle, but you can’t argue with influence. Rousteing made Balmain shorthand for a particular brand of empowered, maximalist glamour. This became a look that dominated red carpets, awards shows and music videos for years. Now, with his departure, fashion editors and fans alike are cataloging the definitive Rousteing moments: the armored bodysuits, the jewel-encrusted gowns, the celeb-packed campaigns and the shoulders that dared to be monumental.

Check out a gallery of some of the most iconic Balmain looks from Olivier Rousteing’s reign below:

1. Couture Armor

Source:Instagram

Gold-embroidered military jacket with exaggerated shoulders. This is Rousteing’s signature power silhouette.

2. Red Carpet Sculpture

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Sculpted mermaid gown with jeweled bodice worn by a global superstar.

3. Runway Warrior

Balmain : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Source:Getty

Black leather corset and thigh-high boots. Runway couture meets street.

4. Shimmering At Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Jenna Ortega stuns at the 2025 Met Gala in a shimmering silver Balmain gown featuring intricate metallic beading, a dramatic train, and sculptural neckline — a futuristic nod to Olivier Rousteing’s signature blend of structure and sensuality.

5. Beyoncé in Balmain

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" Source:Getty

Beyoncé stunned at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere in a custom black-and-gold Balmain gown by Olivier Rousteing — a regal, sculpted look fit for music and movie royalty.

6. Tailored Obsession

Balmain Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Source:Getty

Hyper-cinched waist tuxedo jacket — precision tailoring that defined Balmain’s modern codes.

7. Signature Looks

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Rosalía and Olivier Rousteing attend the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in custom-tailored Balmain looks. 

8. Baby Balmain

Balmain Fall 2012 RTW, Paris Source:Getty

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing prepares for his fall 2012 runway show. He’s been designing his signature looks for over a decade.

9. Balmain x H&M

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Model Jourdan Dunn, designer Olivier Rousteing and model Kendall Jenner, all wearing Balmain x H&M at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Classic silhouettes. 

10. Custom Balmain For Queen Bey

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Amsterdam Source:Getty

Beyoncè’s Renaissance World Tour was a moment to remember thanks to Olivier’s custom Balmain looks.  

celebrity news fashion Newsletter
