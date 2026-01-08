Keke Palmer Covers Marie Claire & Talks Dating, Motherhood, & Her Mogul Status

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Keke Palmer is kicking off 2026 as a cover girl. The singer, actress, podcast host, producer, mom, and all-around boss is the face of Marie Claire’s latest “Mogul Issue”—and the title fits.

At 32, Keke Phas spent nearly two decades dazzling audiences, building businesses, and slaying while doing it. That’s mogul behavior.

Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Mogul Status in Marie Claire, Wears Zimmerman, Jacquemus, & More

In true Keke fashion, her editorial shoot did not disappoint. For the cover story, Keke leans into grown-woman glamour in looks from Gucci, Stuart Weitzman, Jacquemus, Carolina Herrera, Zimmermann, and more.

Think sharp tailoring, strong silhouettes, and heels that can step on necks.

Her beauty look was just as effortless. Keke wore her signature copper-red hair, styled short and molded close to the face. The choice highlights her glowing melanin skin and natural features. Her makeup was fresh and clean, letting her brows, skin, and bone structure do the talking.

Inside the interview, Keke dropped gems.

The Password host gets honest about ownership and access. She opens up about KeyTV, her incubator created to fund projects and give creatives real opportunities. As she explains, “I think a lot of times as a person of color, we don’t get to try—and in order to be great, you have to try.”

She also talks dating—and she doesn’t dodge the truth. Keke admits that success can complicate romance, especially for women. “If I was a man, no,” she says when asked if her career makes dating harder. “The patriarchy, unfortunately, has a lot to do with it.” It’s a reality many Black women recognize instantly.

Still, Keke is clear about her non-negotiables. “I’m never gonna not be successful. I’m never gonna not be Keke Palmer,” she says. She’s not shrinking herself for comfort, approval, or companionship.

This Marie Claire cover captures Keke Palmer and everything we love about her. Keke is the big boss. She’s stylish, candid, and inspirational—exactly who she says she is. Read the full interview here.