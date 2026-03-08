Givenchy Just Dropped An Update To It’s Popular Shark Boot At Paris Fashion Week And We Are Obsessed

Givenchy's iconic Shark Lock boot returns with a dramatic thigh-high upgrade, featuring striking hardware and silhouette.

The boot's runway debut, showcased on model Archol Ayor, created an instantly iconic and powerful fashion moment.

The Shark Lock boot's legacy as a 2010s fashion favorite has been reignited, sparking renewed obsession among fashion enthusiasts.

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Givenchy just gave Paris Fashion Week a new boot to obsess over.

The updated Shark Lock boot stomped down the runway during the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 show. Within hours, videos of the boots had our timelines on lock — in a good way. The shoes instantly became must-have footwear we didn’t know we needed. Immediately.

The collection delivered plenty of standout moments. There were floral fringe looks, sharp tailoring, and dramatic silhouettes.

Givenchy’s New Shark Lock Boot Is Giving Everything It Needs To Give

But the boots? They had the internet in a chokehold.

For anyone new to the style, the Shark Lock boot is a classic. It first debuted in 2012 under former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci.

The design was instantly recognizable.

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Think a fold-over leather shaft that looks like fabric draped over a heel. Add a hidden wedge and signature metal padlock hardware. Fashion lovers couldn’t miss them. The silhouette was reportedly inspired by equestrian riding gear. The effect created the illusion of leather falling over the shoe.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The style quickly became an early-2010s fashion favorite thanks to celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan. Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Doja Cat have also stepped out in the style. Even Beyoncé wore a cowboy-inspired pair during her Cowboy Carter era.

Fast-forward to 2026 and the silhouette is back with a dramatic upgrade.

Under creative director Sarah Burton, the Shark Lock now arrives in a thigh-high style. The updated design features bold gold or silver hardware across the thigh. The boots were showcased in black leather, gold-and-cream jacquard, and black floral jacquard, giving the statement silhouette several striking variations on the runway.

The signature fold-over construction and hidden wedge remain. But the taller shape brings a sharper edge.

And Burton knew exactly how to showcase her new design on the runway. In fact, one model had us trying to add to cart immediately.

Enter model Archol Ayor.

Archol stepped out in the design wearing a bold red dress. The look featured a sculptural neckline and a wide black belt with striking gold hardware.

Paired with the boots, the moment was not only chic. The look was powerful and fierce.

Let’s just say this now: the Shark Lock boot is back, and we are counting our coins.

Watch the full runway show and see more of the looks we loved here.