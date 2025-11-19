Subscribe
Nicki Minaj Addressed The United Nations - What We Know

Nicki Minaj At The United Nations Has The Barbz Asking Questions

The NYC rapper addressed a crowd - admittedly nervous - about alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Published on November 19, 2025

UN-POLITICS-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Nicki Minaj stepped onto a very different kind of stage this week. Instead of a tour backdrop or award show mic, the rapper addressed the United Nations in New York City to speak about alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria.

 For many fans, the moment was unexpected — and left them with more questions than answers.

RELATED: When Nicki Minaj Gets Political: What Her Trump Shoutout Really Says

Nicki Minaj At The United Nations: A Speech That Caught The Barbz Off Guard

Nicki took the stage on Nov. 18 and admitted she was a little nervous. She opened her remarks by thanking the United Nations for the opportunity. She also thanked the current president for “prioritizing this issue and his leadership on the global stage.”

From there, she focused her message on religious violence in Nigeria. “Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith, regardless of who we are,” she said. Nicki described Christians in certain regions as “being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed.” She added that churches have been burned and entire communities are living in fear.

She reminded the room that religious violence isn’t limited to Nigeria. “This is happening in so many other places across the world.”

Before closing, she acknowledged the group that has supported her for years. “Barbz, I love you so very much… this isn’t about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice.”

Nicki Minaj At The United Nations: Fans Are Processing This Moment

Nicki Minaj At The United Nations: A Speech That Caught The Barbz Off Guard UN-POLITICS-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Her message focused on human rights and religious freedom, but the setting has sparked confusion. Some supporters are still trying to understand how her remarks align with recent social media posts.

In fact, on Nov. 1 she praised President Trump’s stance on the crisis. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” she wrote. Nicki added that many countries face this issue and thanked Trump and his team for “taking this seriously.” She ended the message by saying, “God bless every persecuted Christian.”

Others say they view her appearance as an artist using her platform to highlight a global concern. They see her comments as part of a wider conversation about safety and faith.

With this appearance and her recent statements, fans are watching closely. Is there something more coming for Nicki Minaj on the political stage?

