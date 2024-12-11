Melanin Beauty Awards 2024

The Melanin Beauty Awards are back celebrating excellence in beauty for all the unapologetic black women and men across the globe. Curated by the editors of HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire, the awards honor brands that champion innovation and inclusivity from flawless foundations and captivating concealers to pulsating perfumes and bold beard oils. This year, we asked you, our readers, to have your say! Through social media, you voted for your favorite clean beauty products, nail polishes, and emerging beauty brands. The results are in, and the competition was fierce. Without further ado, we’re thrilled to crown this year’s winners—including the first-ever Melanin Beauty Awards for Favorite Beauty Influencer and Kitchen Beautician. Spolier alert: they slayed.

