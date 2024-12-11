Subscribe
Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Melanin Beauty Awards 2024

 The Melanin Beauty Awards are back celebrating excellence in beauty for all the unapologetic black women and men across the globe. Curated by the editors of HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire, the awards honor brands that champion innovation and inclusivity from flawless foundations and captivating concealers to pulsating perfumes and bold beard oils. This year, we asked you, our readers, to have your say! Through social media, you voted for your favorite clean beauty products, nail polishes, and emerging beauty brands. The results are in, and the competition was fierce. Without further ado, we’re thrilled to crown this year’s winners—including the first-ever Melanin Beauty Awards for Favorite Beauty Influencer and Kitchen Beautician. Spolier alert: they slayed.

SEE PREVIOUS YEARS

2022 2023
Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Melanin Beauty Awards 2024

 The Melanin Beauty Awards are back celebrating excellence in Black beauty for all the unapologetic black women and men across the globe. Curated by the editors of HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire, the awards honor brands that champion innovation and inclusivity from flawless foundations and captivating concealers to pulsating perfumes and bold beard oils. This year, we asked you, our readers, to have your say! Through social media, you voted for your favorite clean beauty products, nail polishes, and emerging beauty brands. The results are in, and the competition was fierce. Without further ado, we’re thrilled to crown this year’s winners—including the first-ever Melanin Beauty Awards for Favorite Beauty Influencer and Kitchen Beautician. Spolier alert: they slayed.

SEE PREVIOUS YEARS

2022 2023

The Beauty Community

Taylor ‘Slaylorgang’ Mitchell

Taylor ‘Slaylorgang’ Mitchell Took A Leap Of Faith And Became A Top Black Beauty Influencer

As the winner of our "Beauty Influencer" Melanin Beauty Award, Taylor "La'Shay" Mitchell opens up about taking a leap of faith and moving to New York to build her career as a MUA, beauty influencer and content creator.

Melanin Awards Kitchen Beautician - Talibah Stewart

Talibah Stewart Brings A Fresh Perspective To The Kitchen Beautician Trope

"It's about more than beauty. It's a sisterhood."

GET READY WITH ME VIDEOS

Top Skincare Brand

With Tahirah

Top Hair Collection

With Jazzie Belle 

Top Skincare Brand

With Tahirah

Top Hair Collection

With Jazzie Belle 

Award Name

PRODUCT NAME PLACEHOLDER

Melanin Beauty Awards 2024 logo

EDITORS PICKS

Cécred, full size set, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Top Black-Owned Hair Brand

Cécred

Learn More
Danessa Myricks Beauty, Love is Love All Over Face Palette, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Top Makeup Brand

Danessa Myricks

Learn More
KEYS, Soulcare, let me glow illuminating serum, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Top Skincare Brand

Keys Soulcare

Learn More
glueless wig image, wig dealer lace wig, melanin award 2024

Top Wig

Wig Dealer

Learn More

VOTING WINNERS

Cover Baddies Nail Set, Black with Clear tips, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Top Nails

Cover Baddie Nails

Learn More
People of Color Nail polish, multiple colors, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Clean Beauty

People of Color

Learn More
Fenty Fragrance, amber bottle, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Fragrance

Fenty

Learn More
Remdy By Ari, Lipgloss, soft pearly pink, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Beauty Brand On The Rise

Remedy By Ari

Learn More

CURATED BY CASSIUS

EDITORS PICKS

papatui, 48-Hour Antiperspirant Deodorant stick,Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Deodorant

Papatui

Learn More
Fresh By Houston White Get Up 3 In 1 body, face and shampoo wash, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Body Wash

FRESH by Houston White

Learn More
Bevel Pro, electric shaver, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Clippers

Bevel

Learn More

VOTING WINNER

Scotch Porter, Beard Balm, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Mens Top Beard Oil/ Balm

Scotch Porter

Learn More
Fashion Fair
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards  |  Shamika Sanders

The Resurgence Of Fashion Fair

Danessa Myricks Beauty Products MUA
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards  |  Shamika Sanders

Black Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Danessa Myricks Products

Salt-N-Pepa And DJ Spinderella
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards  |  Shanita Hubbard

Jersey Dresses and Timberland Boots: Hip Hop Fashion from Coast to Coast

Cortes Mercury Blacksheep group
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards  |  Shanita Hubbard

Off The Record: How Black Women Hip Hop Execs Helped Shape The Fashion Of The Culture

2023 Melanin Beauty Awards
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards  |  Shamika Sanders

2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

9:48
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards  |  HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire

Olori Swank Is Our 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards “Changemaker”

More 2023 Melanin Beauty Awards
Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close