Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Ice Spice Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors – Again

Ice Spice responds on X after critics question her slimmer appearance.

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 17, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Ice Spice is clearing the air about her weight loss — and she’s doing it her way. 

The rapper recently responded to critics on X after people began questioning the workout videos she shared. Some social media users claimed her slimmer appearance must be the result of a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic, not the gym.

Ice Spice quickly shut that down.

Ice Spice Says Depression Contributed To Her Previous Weight Loss

“Na it was depression im better now tho,” she replied to one critic. 

Fans had the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper’s back, posting supportive messages and applauding her honesty. Several users reminded her that depression is serious and shared encouraging words.

The conversation follows months of public commentary about Ice Spice’s changing appearance. About a year ago, fans began noticing that the rapper looked slimmer while attending red carpets, events, and industry appearances. As often happens with celebrity bodies, the internet had plenty to say. not all of it was positive.

At the time, Ice Spice pushed back on Ozempic rumors as well. She previously credited her demanding tour schedule, workouts, and healthier habits for the change.

But the latest exchange adds more context. By acknowledging that depression played a role in her weight loss at one point, Ice Spice is reminding fans that physical changes aren’t really anyone’s business. Our bodies undergo changes influenced by several factors.

It’s not always about diets, trends, or shortcuts.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2024
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

The speculation also reflects a larger conversation happening across Hollywood. GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have become widely discussed as more people use them to manage weight. Celebrities like Serena Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah, Sherri Shepherd, and Charles Barkley have all admitted to using GLP-1s. 

But as they grow more visible in pop culture, celebrities are increasingly accused of using them — whether they are or not.

For Ice Spice, the message was simple.

She’s feeling better, looking TF good, and shutting her haters down. And we’re here for it.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ice Spice most recent Newsletter ozempic weight loss

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

Bossip
Scary Movie asset

Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

Bossip
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Womens SWAC Tournament

Coach Dawn 'The Diva' Thornton Leads Alabama A&M To History In Heels — Her 9 Most Baller Looks

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-SHOW

'Anointed' — The Blackest Moments From The 32nd SAG Actor Awards

MadameNoire
Trending
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Looks From The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrity Fashion We Loved From The 2026 SAG Awards

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson: Do They Go Together Real Bad?

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Happy Black Woman Laughing while Applying Skincare Face Cream
10 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Lotions That Make You Smell So Good People Will Ask What You’re Wearing

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close