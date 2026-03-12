Subscribe
Red Carpet Rundown: The Art Of Glam Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Art Of Glam Awards Honor The Visionaries Behind The Looks We Love

The Art Of Glam Awards honored names like Ruth Carter, Sergio Hudson, Tym Wallace and more for their contributions to the culture.

Published on March 12, 2026

Art Of Glam Awards
Source: Art Of Glam Awards

The Art of Glam Awards, presented by Camille Rose, rolled out the pink carpet at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills for an evening dedicated to honoring the visionaries behind the scenes. Oscar winning costume director Ruth Carter, trendsetting celebrity hairstylists Tym Wallace, Sheika Daley, and Camille Friend, celebrity groomer John Mosley, and designers Vincent Smith and Sergio Hudson were among the honorees. Kelly Rowland, Jackie Aina, Da’Vine Joy, Durand Bernarr and Samuel L. Jackson were on deck to present them their awards and offer thoughtful insights into their impacts on the culture.

“We have to celebrate the people that like make it possible for the glam and there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that we aren’t shedding a light on, so I’m happy to be here to represent it because I’m usually behind the camera,” said Ruth Carter on the pink carpet.”

Carter is nominated for “Best Costume Designer” at this year’s Academy Awards, but according to the legendary wardrobe wizard, she’s already won. “I’m already a winner right now just to have made history as the Most nominated black woman and woman in Academy history. That, that’s a win. And so I’ll take that. My colleagues are brilliant as well, and we’re all celebrating each other leading up to the Oscars. So I think we’ll applaud the winner. I just don’t want anyone to feel that, you know, something is diminished or taken away from me because I’m already winning right now.”

Keep scrolling for more looks from the pink carpet.

Kelly Rowland

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Jackie Aina

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Camille Rose Founder Janell Stephens

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Claressa Shields

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Kyla Pratt

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Bianca Lawson

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Bevy Smith

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Sergio Hudson

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Tym Wallace

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Cori Murray

Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

