Style & Fashion

Black Celebrity Women Are Slaying At Haute Couture Week

Published on January 28, 2026

Black women at Paris Fashion Week

Every year the who’s who of the fashion industry descend upon Paris for the annual Paris Fashion Week. What begins with Men’s Fashion Week (think Pharrell presenting his latest LV collection in a glass home he built just for the show or the grungy models on the Rick Owens runway and Jaden Smith’s Louboutin debut) transitions into Haute Couture Week, which is currently underway. 

This year’s Haute Couture Week has drawn in the biggest names in Hollywood, including our favorite melanated girlies. From Rihanna and Teyana Taylor to Olandria Carthen, and Taylor Russell, the baddies are outside serving walking art.

Schiaparelli ushered in Haute Couture week at the Petit Palais where Teyana Taylor was the queen of the night. The ‘One Battle After Another’ actress, who is on her way to Oscars glory, turned heads in jewels that were created in the image of the Louvre Museum heist. 

Jonathan Anderson made his Christian Dior debut bringing out Rihanna, Willow Smith, Taylor Russell and more. All eyes were on Olandria at Rahul Mishra, Valentino and Robert Wun. 

The Smith family popped out in a united front at Louboutin to support Jaden Smith in his role as the Men’s Creative Director. And Willow stayed in town to make sure she hit up Dior. 

Taraji P. Henson has a been a longtime figure in the front row at Fashion weeks around the world for years, and this one is no different. The beloved actress was spotted at Gaurav Gupta’s “Divine Androgyne” show.

Keep scrolling for all the Black celebs who are at Paris Fashion Week.

 

 

1. Rihanna

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-DIOR Source:Getty

Rihanna was spotted at Dior wearing a sheer black polka-dot dress and double-breasted coat. Later in the evening, she wore a pair of earrings straight off the Dior runway to the Dior after-party.

2. Olandria Carthen

Valentino - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

Olandria Carthen has become a Paris Fashion Week darling showing up and out at three shows so far: Rahul Mishra, Valentino and Robert Wun.

3. Olandria Carthen

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

Olandria Carthen was walking art in at Rahul Mishra.

4. Taraji P. Henson

Tamara Ralph - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson looked radiant at the Tamara Ralph show in an elegant look by the designer. 

5. Jodie Turner-Smith

Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith’s skin was the star of this Schiaparelli look on the steps of the Petit Palais.

6. Teyana Taylor

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture - Spring Summer 2026 - Day 1 Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor was the star of Schiaparelli’s show wearing jewels fit for a queen.

7. Willow Smith

Christian Dior: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

Willow Smith attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France.

8. Taylor Russell

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 - Day Three Source:Getty

Taylor Russell arriving at Christian Dior during Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025 in Paris, France.

9. Taylor Russell

Christian Dior - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 Source:Getty

Taylor Russell attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France. 

Olandria Carthen rihanna
US-POLITICS-TURNING POINT-KIRK

Social Media Erupts Over Nicki Minaj Cozying Up To Trump At D.C. Summit, Spirals Into MAGA Minaj Mayhem

Bossip
Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks

Block-Spinning Sweeties: Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Sway Says She Met The Housewife 8 Years Ago

Bossip
Howard, 6, Kaleb, 8, and EJ, 9,

‘They Were Screaming’ — Three Brothers Die After Falling Through Frozen Pond As Mother Watches, Powerless To Save Them

MadameNoire
teyana taylor x air jordan

'NEED' — Fans Sound Off On Teyana Taylor's 'Concrete Rose' Air Jordan Collaboration

MadameNoire
The Way Love Goes A Guide to Building a "Beaurtiful" and Everlasting Relationship
26 Items
Books  |  Keyaira Boone

26 Black Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B Is Already Our Super Bowl 2026 MVP

6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Who Wore It Best? The ‘RHOP’ Ladies Shut Down The Season 10 Reunion In Head-to-Toe Red

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

What’s Really Going On With Pat McGrath Labs? And Why You Should Pay Attention

