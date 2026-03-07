Jennifer Hudson SANG, Delivers Soul-Stirring Tribute At Rev Jesse Jackson’s Homegoing Service

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Jennifer Hudson brought the house to its feet during the public homegoing service for Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago.

The legendary civil rights leader passed away at age 84 on February 17. Since news of his passing broke, tributes have poured in across the culture.

Leaders, celebrities, and supporters have shared stories, photos, and memories honoring Jackson’s legacy. His work shaped the fight for civil rights in America and around the world.

As expected, the Chicago service drew a powerful and star-studded crowd. Past, present, and future political and civil rights leaders gathered to pay their respects.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden were in attendance. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the service alongside other dignitaries and community leaders.

Chicago native Jennifer Hudson delivered one of the day’s most unforgettable moments.

Jennifer Hudson Celebrates The Life Of Rev. Jesse Jackson With A Heart-Wrenching Performance

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Standing before a large choir and a packed venue, Hudson performed the gospel classic “A Change Is Gonna Come.” And Jennifer Hudson didn’t just sing — she sang.

The notes came from her gut, a place of emotion and pain. Her voice carried the grief many people in the room were feeling. Some social media fans joked that the notes traveled straight from the sanctuary to heaven.

The Oscar winner is known for her powerful voice and deep church roots. Those roots often shine through when she sings gospel.

For the tribute, Hudson wore a charcoal suit with simple black pumps. She added a long white, black, and gray fur stole over her shoulders. Opera-length gloves gave the look extra drama. Her hair fell in voluminous curls with a deep side part.

Hudson sang every note with conviction. By the final note, the crowd rose to its feet.

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Her tribute came shortly after President Barack Obama delivered remarks honoring Jackson’s legacy. Clips of Hudson’s performance quickly went viral. Fans praised her voice and called her the perfect choice for such a moment.