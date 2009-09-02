VIDEO: My Fun Vistoso Bosses Interview!

HomeStyle & Beauty

Hey Cupcakes,

It’s never crowded along the extra mile. The proof? The fun, motivational new girl group from Atlanta called The Vistoso Bosses. Recently, Mr. ColliPark of ColliPark Music sent them up to New York City to hang out with me and have an exclusive interview with The Planet Abiola Show.

WATCH & Support Them!

I LOVE sharing new artists. Didn’t they remind you of another girl group from ATL back in the days? Yup, TLC!

What do you say?

Mwah! Share your inspiration.

Friend me up @abiolatv on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, blackplanet, or PlanetAbiola.com. Buy my novel DARE by Abiola Abrams wherever you buy books.

Have a great day being you~ despite the haters!

Velvet cupcakes & tiara kisses,

Abiola

