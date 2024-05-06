Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

Our favorite vocal powerhouse and hair slayer recently dropped a new accessory collab. Styles range from $65 to $105.

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

SZA is making summer a little cooler as the newest spokesmodel for Quay sunglasses. While touring overseas, the Grammy-winner dropped a new edit with the Australian accessory brand on May 1.

SZA’s collaboration is the newest celebrity partnership from the company, which has worked with other Black Hollywood music “it” girls, like Lizzo. The two have teamed up to unveil eight fabulous frames available now. Styles range from $65 to $105.

Related Stories

“When I think of Quay, I think confident, playful and stylish,” The “Kill Bill” singer said in a press statement. “This edit with Quay has been an incredible opportunity to partner on. Self-expression is in our nature—I hope fans feel empowered to make their own rules and find styles that resonate with all the different sides of them.”

See SZA’s “lil edit thingy with Quay, as she describes it on Instagram, below.

 

SZA dishes her sunglasses with ‘Nylon magazine. The artist says that her mother told her that sunglasses block energy.

Taking a break from her tour, SZA sat down with Nylon magazine to discuss her new accessory collaboration. Our favorite big hair slayer told the publication about how the collection came to be and her mother’s influence on the line.

“I just picked what I would generally wear, SZA told the lifestyle publicationMy mom always told me that wearing sunglasses blocks people from seeing your energy and from connecting with you. I didn’t grow up wearing a lot of them, but now they’re so fun. I’m learning how to accessorize them, how to add them to my personality.”

RELATED: SZA Is School Girl Chic In A Black And White Maison Margiela Look

The sunglasses spokesmodel also dished on her favorite pairs from the line. She continued, “I love ones that are easier to see through, and if they’re really big on my face. My favorite pair from this collab is the visor [“On Set”]. They’re so cute. I [also] feel like a classic Inspector Gadget, like a slim, black pair, that’s another great shape where I feel it’s fire for day and night. You can go formal, to secretive, to secret agent, to also sexy. It’s divine.”

According to WWD, SZA is gifting five sets of two tickets to the Governors Ball Music Festival as part of the new fashion partnership. Details will be posted to Quay’s Instagram page soon.

HB, what do you think? Are you copping SZA’s new shades?

RELATED

SZA Manifests 6-Year-Old Dream To Appear On ‘Sesame Street’

Snooze On The Boobs: SZA Reveals She Removed Breast Implants Due To Family History Of Cancer

RELATED TAGS

celebrity fashion Newsletter sza

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
10 Mother's Day Gifts She Will Actually Use 11 items
Shop

11 Mother’s Day Gifts She Will Actually Use

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside
Style & Fashion

Check Out SZA’s New Sunglasses Edit With Quay Australia

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party
Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 02, 2024
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Hosted A Secret Sexy Pre-Met Gala Cabaret – Get Details And See Who Attended

Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California
Beauty

Do Pink Hair Girlies Have More Fun? We Should Ask Rihanna

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby 6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Gabrielle Union Explains Why She’s Saving Her Met Gala Outfits

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

Trending
Jhpiego Laughter Is The Best Medicine Gala
Entertainment

Ciara And Kelly Rowland Exude Sisterhood And Style In Beverly Hills

77th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event From Sofitel New York
Beauty

Alicia Keys Dominates The Minimal Makeup Look At The 2024 Meet The Tony Awards Nominees Event

Black celebrities at the met gala
Style & Fashion

How These Black Celebrities Left A Major Mark On The Met Gala

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stars Aligned At The 2024 King’s Trust Gala

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close