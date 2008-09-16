Secret Weapon

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

My obsession with lipstick started at a very young age, and I still get a thrill when I open a new tube. The baby of the family and a die-hard tomboy, there was something about lipstick that turned me on. I would wait until my older sister was out of the house, sneak into her room, and try on the various shades of lipsticks that were laid out on her dresser. Even though I was too young to wear makeup, my friends and I would “borrow” a tube of lip lacquer, put it on at school, armed and ready, and wipe it off before we got home. This must be the reason why, to this day, we feel naked without it.

Fast forward to my twenties and loving the fact that I’m all girl, I was on a mission to find the perfect lipstick. Brand after brand, you name it; I’ve tried it. I just couldn’t get enough. If I were stranded on a desert island, the one must-have item would be…yup, you guessed it: lipstick.

Keeping it real, I was a die-hard MAC girl for the past couple of years until my co-worker/hair-stylist coerced me into to taking a mid-afternoon Sephora run. We ended up at the Urban Decay counter gushing over their eyeshadows and eyeliners. I was hooked, though I fell in lust with their 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, another Hello Beautiful favorite, and was sidetracked for a hot minute.

Back to the lips! When I found out that Urban Decay was coming out with a new product line for fall, I knew my lips were in for a special treat. Leaving no shade unturned, Urban came armored with a menacing dagger, in a form of a teardrop shaped bullet. A weapon of creamy, long-lasting color and texture. The lipsticks are enriched with vitamins, A, C and E (hmm, sound familiar?) Only a NYC girl will get my drift.

I have to admit, it was really difficult to choose from all the shades that were being offered, but I finally settled on Requiem, Pistol and 5150. I loved them all, but my favorite was 5150, a coral semi-sheer shade that complimented my skin tone and wears off without leaving a ring around my lips. Looks like I may have to go on another mid-afternoon run to Sephora to sample some more of these goodies.

$22, urbandecay.com

