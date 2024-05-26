Subscribe
Congrats! Stephen and Ayesha Curry Announce The Birth Of A New Baby Boy on Instagram 

After the new baby's early arrival, the Currys are now settling in at home as a family of 6!

Published on May 26, 2024

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty

Ayesha and Stephen Curry are once again proud parents of a newborn baby boy. The NBA celebrity couple announced the joyous news to their millions of Instagram followers on May 26.

Ayesha and Stephen, who already share three children, welcomed their fourth child with a simple black-and-white picture that radiated love and excitement. 

Welcome the Curry’s newest baby: Caius Chai!

Just before Memorial Day, the West Coast couple took to Instagram to introduce their new bundle of joy. The recent upload included a grayscale picture of their newborn’s hand held by what we assume is one of his parent’s hands.

The picture’s caption revealed the new bundle of joy’s name and read, “Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great, and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” Though the celebratory posts went live today, Caius Chai was born on May 11. 

The announcement quickly amassed millions of likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities alike. A-listers like JR Smith, Loni Love, Niecy Nash, and DDG have all been spotted in the couples’ comment sections, adding to the outpouring of love and support.

The Currys, who married in 2011, have long been open about their family and professional lives, often sharing glimpses of their dynamic on social media. They both lead active and successful lives, with Stephen dominating the court as an NBA star and Ayesha making headlines as a renowned chef, author, and co-founder and owner of Domaine Curry wines.  

Their three children—Riley, Ryan, and Canon—are frequent stars on the busy couples’ Instagram profiles. The kids have become minor celebrities in their own right. Riley—and her larger-than-life personality—has been a trending topic and social media meme several times on her own. Adding their newest family member promises to bring their household even more joy and laughter. 

HB joins the millions of fans, sending love and well wishes to the Curry family!

Congrats! Stephen and Ayesha Curry Announce The Birth Of A New Baby Boy on Instagram 

