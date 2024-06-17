Beneath The Brush: Lancôme’s Global International Artist Sheika Daley Talks Career Trajectory, Self-Care And More

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Welcome to “Beneath The Brush,” where we explore the stories behind some of the most notable MUAs in the game. Each feature will highlight the “why” for each MUA and showcase their career trajectories, go-to products, and makeup tips.

Ask any creative how they’ve landed in their industry, and “destiny” is a word you’ll hear. It may seem cliché, but our environment catalyzes how our careers and dreams manifest. In the case of celebrity MUA Sheika Daley, her path with makeup took shape during her childhood, and it’s all thanks to her mom.

“I fell in love with makeup at a young age, watching my mom, who was an artist herself, create beautiful paintings,” Sheika tells HelloBeautiful. “I was mesmerized by the colors, textures, and transformations she could achieve with her art, and that’s when I knew I wanted to pursue a career in makeup.”

What started as childhood curiosity grew into Sheika’s makeup experimentation with family and friends at Boyd Anderson High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. At that moment, she quickly realized that her passion and talent for makeup aligned.

Despite nurturing her creativity, the Florida native took a brief pivot. She enrolled at Florida A&M University on a full scholarship. However, after majoring in math for a short time, she couldn’t shake her true desire. Ultimately, Sheika dropped out and decided to focus on her makeup career full-time — from working cosmetic counters to serving as an MUA for dancers in the Miami area.

“I decided to pursue formal training and education in makeup artistry,” the Jamaican-born MUA says. “From there, I started building my portfolio, networking, and taking on freelance jobs until, eventually, my career took off.”

Since her mom was an artist, support for Sheika’s passion came naturally. “Growing up, my mom was always supportive of my artistic endeavors, so when I expressed my desire to pursue a career in makeup, she was thrilled,” she says. “She saw it as a natural extension of my creativity and encouraged me to follow my passion. Her support meant everything to me, and I’m grateful to have her as my biggest cheerleader.”

Sheika’s father, who has a background in finance, wanted her to follow in his footsteps. It’s pretty common for West Indian parents to want their children to forge a more “traditional” career path. However, after witnessing Sheika’s dedication and blossoming career, her father changed his sentiments.

These days, Sheika continues her reign as one of the industry’s most sought-after MUAs. From Anok Yai’s dewy and luminous look at the 2024 Met Gala to Taraji P. Henson’s glitzy beauty beat for the Lancôme x Louvre Dinner in Paris, Sheika’s work speaks for itself.

Most notably, Sheika serves as Lancôme’s Global International Artist, where she travels to educate the brand’s artists about new products. She’s also responsible for sculpting the faces of all brand ambassadors—from Zendaya to Lupita Nyong’o — for shoots. In addition, she has embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, focusing on the relaunch of her lash brand, Elora Lane. Below, Sheika Daley shares her stance on prioritizing self-care, the inspiration behind her lash line and more.

On prioritizing self-care:

“As a busy entrepreneur, I understand the importance of prioritizing self-care. I make time for myself by scheduling regular spa days, practicing mindfulness and meditation, and indulging in hobbies and activities that bring me joy and relaxation. Taking care of myself allows me to show up as my best self in my personal and professional life.”

On the inspiration behind her lash brand, Elora Lane:

“The inspiration behind my Elora Lane lash brand came from my desire to create high-quality, luxurious lashes that enhance and elevate any makeup look. I’m passionate about empowering people to feel confident and beautiful. So, I want to provide them with a product that helps them achieve that. Juggling a beauty brand, working with Lancôme, and being a makeup artist can be challenging, but I stay organized, prioritize my time and surround myself with a supportive team that helps me manage everything effectively.”

Three must-have products in Sheika’s kit:

1. “A versatile eyeshadow palette with a range of neutral and bold shades for creating any eye look.”

2. “A long-lasting, waterproof mascara to define and volumize lashes.”

3. “The Melanin Glow Moisturizing Glow Enhancer for Face ($10.99, Target.com) adds a radiant glow to the skin and complements a variety of melanated skin tones beautifully. This product allows you to integrate the shimmer and shine that I fell in love with from the Jergens body product Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizer ($8.99, Target.com) – now formulated for the face. It not only provides a gorgeous glow to the skin, but it’s also hydrating.”

A popular makeup hack beauty mavens should avoid:

“One makeup hack to avoid is using too much powder to set your makeup. While powder can help control shine and set your makeup, using too much can make your skin look dry and cakey. Instead, use a light hand and focus on pressing the powder into the areas where you need it most, such as the T-zone, while leaving the rest of your skin with a natural, radiant finish.”

Go-to makeup tip:

“Always start with a good skincare routine. Healthy, glowing skin is the foundation of any makeup look. So invest in high-quality skincare products that address your skin concerns and keep your complexion looking its best.”

