6 Times Ayesha Curry Captivated Us With Her Style

Ayesha Curry is more than just a basketball wife, she is a businesswoman, cookbook author, TV personality, and mother with great style. When she isn’t sitting courtside supporting her man, Stephen Curry, she’s serving on the fashion court.
Ayesha Curry’s style lives in the headlines. Whether she’s appearing on the cover of her own magazine, Sweet July, in Bantu knots or serving date-night chic at the ESPYs, sis is always dressed to impress.
The mom of three recently celebrated her 35-pound weight loss in a sleek black Saint Laurent gown at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, one of her goals for 2023. “One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle,” Curry told People at the top of the year, “I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin.”
Ayesha Curry is the epitome of effortless style and grace. Keep scrolling for some of her most recent style moments.
1. Beauty
Ayesha Curry turned heads in this whimsical black and white Mônot dress gown at the 2022 ESPYs. “Espy’s glam. 💇🏽♀️ @pretti_pleeze 💄 @ashleybias 💅 @rachelsuenails and styling by @jasonbolden and team. Thanks for making me feel purrrdy guys!” she captioned the pic.
2. Dressed In All Black
Ayesha Curry visited the White House with her husband Steph Curry, wearing a sophisticated black blazer and pants. “So grateful. @stephencurry30 I’m so proud of you my love. Today was one for the books,” she captioned the photo.
3. Denim On Denim
4. Pleated Please
Ayesha Curry turned heads in this pleated number. “Beautiful day in NYC yesterday w @townandcountrymag talking all things @eatlearnplay ! The bonus was that I got to be interviewed by my sister in law @calliecurry !!!” she wrote on Instagram.
5. Date Night
Ayesha painted the town red in this black leather gown that showed off her more flirty side. “all the love last night celebrating #foreverseeinggreen,” she wrote on Instagram.
6. Baddie
Ayesha gave us an unexpected look, infusing this sexy skirt and top with a leather moto jacket for the ultimate baddie moment. It was so good, it didn’t need a caption, just an emoji.
