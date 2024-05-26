Subscribe
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

It's giving 'Ms. Braxton if you're nasty' - and we are here for it.

Published on May 26, 2024

Love & Laughter Opens at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Toni Braxton is out here reminding us that age is just a number, honey!

The ever-stunning and iconic artist set Instagram on fire this Memorial Day weekend with a seductive post that has everyone talking. The songstress, who has a current “Love & Laughter” residency in Las Vegas, uploaded a mirror picture showcasing her timeless beauty, killer curves, and confident sensuality.

“I’m about to take a dip in the pool real quick,” Toni playfully captions her post. “What y’all got planned for the holiday weekend?”

Toni Braxton exudes confidence and nearly bares it all on Instagram.

In her eye-catching shot, Toni strikes a pose and nearly bares it all. She rocks a cute pair of lace black bikini bottoms and strategically holds her hands around her neck, leaving more to the imagination than it reveals. Her skin is glowing, and her hair is styled in a buss-down middle part with soft curls.

Toni’s signature smoldering gaze and attitude add another layer of allure to the photo. She owns every part of the shot, and we are here for it.

Whew, Ms. Toni, we do not deserve all this heat this weekend!

Fans have quickly jumped into Toni’s, aka “Mother’s,” comment section with praise. “TB is even killing this new generation of girls 😂. 50’s where? The Queen is killing it 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥, wrote one fan, reinforcing how Toni is aging like fine wine. “Going to do some crunches lol..❤️😍, said another, expressing what we all felt when we saw the ‘Unbreak My Heart ‘ singer’s toned abs.

Toni is the Queen of ‘Flaunting Her Curves.’

While we are gagging over Toni’s recent picture, real fans know that this isn’t the first time she has nearly broken the internet with a post. Our good sis, who is turning 57 this October, often flaunts her curves and reminds us that ‘black don’t crack.’

Remember her birthday post last year? The Libra rocked a black robe – and nothing else – with the caption “In my birthday suit… 

Or what about Toni’s June 2021 poolside post? In the video capture, she shut down the girlies emerging from a pool wearing an orange string ‘itty bitty’ bikini and chic blonde buzz cut.

So, when it comes to giving the people what they want, Ms. Toni Braxton does it every time. Others may just have to catch up (if they can).

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

