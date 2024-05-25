Subscribe
Entertainment

Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Her First 100m Race Of The Olympic Season

Sha'Carri Richardson has just won her very first 100m of the Olympic year at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon!

Published on May 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

It’s always a winning season for Sha’Carri Richardson!

On Saturday, May 25, the athlete won her very first 100m of the Olympic year at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon! The big win officially sets her up to participate in the Olympic Trials next month, followed by the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

Richardson crossed the finish line in an impressive 10.83 seconds, beating two-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica. With this incredible finish, Richardson is now the second-fastest in the world this year, coming in closely behind Jacious Sears from the University of Tennessee who finished the 100m in 10.77 seconds last month.

Related Stories

When asked about her win, the future Olympian explained “I felt great about my race. It’s my (100m season) opener, I would not be human to say that I wasn’t nervous. As my coach says, use that nervousness as motivation.”

The New It Girl

But the Olympic Trials and Games aren’t the only thing Sha’Carri has her eyes on this year. In February, the track star announced that she’s now the face of an exciting fashion collab with Nike and Jacquemus, a project that had been in the works for quite some time.

The collaboration combines style and strength, qualities that define Richardson’s brand as well as the aesthetic of both Nike and Jacquemus. Upon announcing the new venture, she took to Instagram to share images from the collab, as she posed in a slightly ruched white cropped one-shoulder tank and a high-waist maxi-length black skirt. Her hair, which always makes a statement, was styled in intricate cornrows that hung from her crown into a circle on the floor. Pulled away from her face, Sha’Carri’s long braids highlight the runner’s gorgeous cheekbones and trace her fit physique.

“Fashion is so personal, and I definitely use it to express myself — it can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity,” The 23 year old said of the collab in a statement. “From the colors you wear to the risks you take, fashion can be an outlet to show the world a little bit of who you are.” 

From the Olympics to fashion, Sha’Carri Richardson is coming for it all in 2024!

RELATED

Sha’Carri Richardson Is Nominated For The Women’s World Athlete Of The Year Award

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter sha'carri richardson

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
Entertainment

Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Her First 100m Race Of The Olympic Season

Cocktail Portraits: amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition - Presented By Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival 4 items
Style & Fashion

Celebrity Style Gallery: Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Couture Is Nothing To Be Played With (And Neither Is She)

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Mama Tina Knowles Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Cannes Red Carpet Debacle

Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars
Skin Care

Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars Are A Must For Your Scent-Layering Routine

The MAKERS Conference 2024 - Day Two
Reality TV

Get To Know Bozoma Saint John: The Badass Marketing Exec Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Entertainment

Usher Is Performing A One-night Only Set At ‘Essence Fest’ And The Aunties Are Ready 

amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard

Eye Zone Care. Happy beautiful black woman applying eyes serum near mirror 10 items
Shop

10 Memorial Day Beauty Sales You’ll Want To Shop ASAP

Trending
"Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Remains Unbothered And Unapologetically Beautiful In Cannes

The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented By Instagram, Sponsored By Upneeq, Honoring The Top Glam Squads In Hollywood.
Celebrity

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

Disney 2024 Upfront Presentation - Arrivals
Hair

Tamron Hall Just Put Some ‘Braids In Her Head, And Now It’s Over’

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close