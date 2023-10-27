Sha’Carri Richardson Is Nominated For The Women’s World Athlete Of The Year Award

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If relentless had a face, it would closely resemble Sha’Carri Richardson. The World Athletes of the Year nominees were released, and our girl is in the running (no pun intended) for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year Award, alongside Shericka Jackson.

Richardson has returned with a vengeance. After her Olympic Trials 100m win was disqualified for a positive marijuana test in 2021 and failing to qualify for the 2022 World Championships, the former Louisiana State University student is back and coming for what’s hers. Her Women’s World Athlete of the Year Award comes on the heels of her 100m World Track and Field championships in Budapest, which marked Richardson’s first major world title.

Richardson is known for her incredible track abilities and eye-catching fashion aesthetics, including her signature orange mane. Upon returning to her groove, the track phenom has improved her athleticism and switched up her swag to reflect her new boldness. Former track athlete, NBC analyst, and RHOA star Sanya Richards-Ross noticed Richardson’s newfound mature aura and commented on how “confident” she looks. “What I’m seeing now is I think that she has regained her confidence,” Richards-Ross said. “You could tell in her early couple of races she looked a little bit timid, especially through some of her phases. But now, when she’s coming up and getting tall in the final phases of the 100m or the 200m, she looks so confident.”

Other nominees for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year Award include Shericka Jackson, Tigist Assefa, Femke Bol, Faith Kipyegon, Haruka Kitaguchi, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Maria Perez, Gudaf Tsegay, Yulimar Rojas, and Winfred Yavi. The winner will be announced on December 11th.

We are rooting for all the women! Good luck, ladies!

