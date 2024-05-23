Subscribe
Trending
Entertainment

Usher Is Performing A One-night Only Set At ‘Essence Fest’ And The Aunties Are Ready 

Attention all Number Ones: You might want to head to New Orleans this summer.

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
usher TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture, an annual multi-day event celebrating Black culture, music, style, and empowerment, is gearing up for its 30th anniversary this year. What better way to celebrate this than with one of the hottest artists of the moment, who is commemorating special milestones himself? Not to mention, with one of the sexiest chocolate men alive.

Yes, Sis! If you’re thinking the Usher Raymond, you are right. 

Usher Raymond is ready to heat up the ‘Essence’ Festival stage. Bring your water.

Today, Essence announced that the multihyphenate star will take the stage for an exclusive performance of his Confessions album. The compilation, which many consider part of the soundtrack of 80s babies’ childhoods, turned 20 this year.

Related Stories

Usher’s festival stage moment is the perfect precursor to his 2024 Past, Present, and Future tour, which kicks off in his hometown of Atlanta. See Essence’s Instagram announcement below with the breaking news.

Besides Usher, who is all going to be at the ‘Essence Festival’ this year? Many stars we love.

The R&B superstar will take the stage with several of our Black music favorites to celebrate with the historic sisterhood publication. Essence said today that Janet Jackson and Victoria Monét are also on the star-studded lineup.

Adding to the event’s excitement are our culture icons and good girlfriends like Keke Palmer and Pretty Vee, who have joined a long list of influencers and celebs hosting the New Orleans event. 

Essence is known to be the event to go to every July, and with this diverse lineup, attendees are about to have ‘a time last night.’ Multiple times. In addition to stage performances, sexy eye candy, and celebrity hosting, the event is also one of upliftment. ESSENCE Festival of Culture features empowerment seminars, beauty and style expos, special screenings, and more, encapsulating all facets of Black culture and achievement.

So, HB, what are you waiting for? Ya’ll going to New Orleans, or nah?

RELATED

Get Your Style Inspiration From These Fly Essence Festival Attendees

Usher Shares Photos From His Wedding After His Super Bowl Performance

Usher Is The Epitome Of Suave On The Cover Of ‘Essence’ Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Men Of The Moment’ Issue

RELATED TAGS

Essence Fest Essence Festival janet jackson Newsletter usher Victoria Monet

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Entertainment

Usher Is Performing A One-night Only Set At ‘Essence Fest’ And The Aunties Are Ready 

amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard

Eye Zone Care. Happy beautiful black woman applying eyes serum near mirror 10 items
Shop

10 Memorial Day Beauty Sales You’ll Want To Shop ASAP

"Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Remains Unbothered And Unapologetically Beautiful In Cannes

The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented By Instagram, Sponsored By Upneeq, Honoring The Top Glam Squads In Hollywood.
Celebrity

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

Disney 2024 Upfront Presentation - Arrivals
Hair

Tamron Hall Just Put Some ‘Braids In Her Head, And Now It’s Over’

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

Slay Memorial Day With These 10 Pieces From Amazon 10 items
Style & Fashion

Slay Memorial Day With These 10 Pieces From Amazon

Trending
GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside
Style & Fashion

Lauryn Hill And Selah Marley Serve Mommy/Daughter Goals At The Grammys Hall Of Fame Gala

"Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Hair

Kelly Rowland Is In Her Blonde Baddie Era

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party With Tank, Ne-Yo & Mario
Style & Fashion

Nene Leakes Heats Up Instagram In A Red Lace Romper

"Marcello Mio" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Celebrity

Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close