Hair

Tamron Hall Just Put Some ‘Braids In Her Head, And Now It’s Over’

The beautiful daytime TV host debuted her summer-ready style on air on May 21.

Published on May 22, 2024

Disney 2024 Upfront Presentation - Arrivals

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

One of our favorite daytime divas, Tamron Hall, recently debuted a hot girl summer hairstyle, and we are here for it. Ditching her signature chic pixie cut, Tamron is shaking it up with fabulous braids and owning it.

With the warmer months upon us, styles like Tamron’s are perfect for turning heads and protecting your tresses, all the while showing what makes us us. The Texas girl is embracing her roots – on her show, Tamron said growing up, whenever the weather got hot, she went to braids – and looked good while doing it.

Tamron Hall’s braids and baby hairs – that’s the post.

Tamron debuted her summer-ready style on May 21. The media maven walked on set beaming while rocking a flowy white sleeveless dress with floral details and her new look. She opted for medium-sized micro braids with small square parts and wavy textur

“Ahhh, so yes, it is a whole new look for the summe. Framing her braided style, Tam’s baby hairs were on permanent swoop.er!” Tamron exclaimed while pointing at her hair. She continued sharing how the hair transformation came about.

The Texas girl shared that braids were one of her go-to summer styles growing up. They remain clutch today. As she runs around with her five-year-old son, Moses, in pools, on vacations, and around New York City, her braids will only make these activities easier.

New York-based celebrity hairstylist India Williams slayed the 53-year-old’s hair. (Side note: India is the truth; she has styled Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams, and hip-hop icon Mary J. Blige.)

The process took more than five hours, according to Tamron.

Watch Tamron describe the process with India and her love for braided styles below.

Tamron’s fans are loving her new look. After her Tamron Hall Show video was posted, several took to the post with praise and celebratory emojis.

“I’m totally feeling the vibes she can top that hopefully she can keep that look,” wrote one fan on YouTube. “I LOVE me some Tamron!! She and I are the same age, so she is definitely my youthful-looking inspiration,” said another.

Tam was so happy with her style that she posted a reel on Instagram showing off. “If I get these braids in my head, it’s over,” she mouthed over the popular audio while slinging her natural inches.

OK, Sis! We see you.

Atlanta’s Reesa Teesa Gets (Even More) Personal With Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Black women and natural hair

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

