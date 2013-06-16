Is The Dream Expecting Twins With His New Girlfriend?

Myeisha Essex is in love with all things pop culture, thanks in large part to her hometown. This Los Angeles native has an encyclopedic knowledge of the entertainment industry and she loves a good trivia game. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies from Bennett College for Women and her master's from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Her work can be found in Sister 2 Sister, Harlem World Magazine, Clutch and on Essence.com. When she's not keeping up with the news or learning Beyonce's latest dance moves, she enjoys watching stand-up comedy on YouTube! Follow her on Instagram @more_about_me

Word on the street is Violet Nash, the daughter of The Dream and Christina Milian, is going to be a big sister.

According to Bossip, the artist and record producer is expecting twins with his girlfriend Lydia “Seung” Nam.

Sources say the lovebirds, who are rumored to be engaged, are referring to their new little bundles of joy as the “Nash Army.”

If the baby rumors are true, this will be the fourth and fifth child for The Dream. Along with photographer favorite Violet, he has another set of twins with ex-wife Nivea.

The photo below is reportedly from the baby shower:

