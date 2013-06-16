CLOSE
Is The Dream Expecting Twins With His New Girlfriend?

Word on the street is Violet Nash, the daughter of The Dream and Christina Milian, is going to be a big sister.

According to Bossip, the artist and record producer is expecting twins with his girlfriend Lydia “Seung” Nam.

Sources say the lovebirds, who are rumored to be engaged, are referring to their new little bundles of joy as the “Nash Army.”

If the baby rumors are true, this will be the fourth and fifth child for The Dream. Along with photographer favorite Violet, he has another set of twins with ex-wife Nivea.

The photo below is reportedly from the baby shower:

