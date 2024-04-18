Subscribe
Rihanna Took Oversized Fashion To Another Level At The Fenty X Puma Event In London

When it comes to fashion, Rihanna does what she wants.

Published on April 18, 2024

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

When it comes to fashion, Rihanna does what she wants. The beauty guru recently attended a Fenty X Puma Event in London, where she rocked a Peter Do blazer that merged baggy and jumbo to create a daring look that only the Bajan queen could pull off.

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Rihanna Rocks The Latest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Sneakers

Rihanna’s recent fashion escapades have been exaggerated and immoderate. A few days ago, she stepped out in Los Angeles working a flamboyant “Mob Wife” inspired ensemble that consisted of leopard print and faux fur. Then, the Grammy-award-winning artist flew across the ocean to celebrate the Fenty X Puma collaboration in an earth-tone pantsuit featuring a massive wool, moss-green blazer worn over a chocolate brown, loose-fitting shirt and pants. The mother-of-two summed up her outfit with the Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneakers, which were the focal point of the celebration.

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Rihanna accessorized her look with brown aviator sunglasses, red lipstick, and red nails. She styled her blonde tresses in bangs and layers. Her jewelry consisted of an elaborate diamond ring and jeweled necklaces.

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

With two kids to focus on, Rihanna is all about comfortable fashion. “It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life,” the Fenty CEO revealed in an inclusive chat with Interview magazine.

The Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneakers are in line with Rih’s new comfort-obsessed style. The collection comes in white, taupe, and green fog and is available in women’s, men’s, and infant sizes.

