Athletes

Angel Reese Says Being Drafted Into The WNBA Is A ‘Dream Come True’

Angel Reese is hanging up her LSU jersey and headed to the Chicago Sky after being drafted into the WNBA.

Published on April 16, 2024

2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The WNBA hosted their incoming 2024 draft class, Monday night, selecting 15 of the most talented women ballers ready to transition from college basketball to the WNBA. Angel Reese, a.k.a The Bayou Barbie from LSU, was chosen by the Chicago Sky at number seven. Reese stopped by The Today Show to discuss her big night and being drafted to a team who wanted her so bad, they traded an earlier pick just to get her on their roster. Also drafted in last night’s ceremony was Caitlyn Clark (who went No. 1), Rickea Jackson, Alissa Pili, Aaliyah Edwards, Ta’Niya Latson, McKenna Hofschild, and Marquesha Davis.

“It’s a great moment,” Reese shared. “I’m super excited to go into the W. This alway been a dream for me and a dream come true. And then, with amazing girls. Only 15 girls get to come to New York and have this experience. s a little girl to actually put the dress on and actually go up there and hear your name called,” she explained.

Angel Reese Drafted Into The WNBA

Reese has been instrumental in the growing popularity around women’s basketball with her undeniable skills and ferocious personality. A clip of Reese “taunting” a player on the rival team went viral leading to Reese receiving unfair criticism as a Black woman in sports. She then appeared in the visuals for Latto and Cardi B’s summer 2023 banger “Put It On The Floor” elevating her own brand and putting new eyes on women’s college basketball. Most recently, she appeared in a basketball chic spread in Vogue Magazine.

Reese, who will finish out her school year, is training for the W – as she calls it. “I’m still in school. I’m finishing school – I graduate on May 18.” Reese laughed about packing up her apartment and being prepared for the next step in her career.

“So many little girls worldwide look up to me and say you’ve impacted their life in a positive way and that’s why I keep going,” she said when talking about her LSU legacy. Moving forward, Reese is still dreaming as hard as was was when she was little girl with aspirations of being in the WNBA. Despite the immense spotlight on her right now, the rising phenom doesn’t feel pressure thanks to the team around her she credits for keeping her grounded.

Angel Reese Wears Hooded Dress On Draft Day

As a true fashion girl, Angel Reese put her signature style on display in a glistening backless hooded gown by Bronx and Banco. A standout was Reese’s grill that she showed off with a toothy smile on the carpet. She complete the look with sleek tresses, metallic accessories and 3D nails.

The conversation around WNBA salaries compared to what their male counterparts make in the NBA is a hot topic on social media today with critics calling out the unjest pay disparity between women and men athletes.

We’ll definitely be watching Angel Reese’s WNBA debut and what she’s wearing!

2024 WNBA Draft
For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

