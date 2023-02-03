8 Times Doja Cat Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Doja Cat changes her hair as often as she changes her underwear. We love that for her because it gives us style inspiration for days.

The Woman singer showed off several looks over the course of Fashion Week. From her natural buzz cut to a head-to-toe Swarovski crystal look, she’s had the streets talkin’.

In a recent Instagram post, celebrity hairstylist J Stay Ready posted a reel of himself transforming Doja cat from her short hair cut to a blonde bombshell.

Doja Cat is a Libra, which explains her love and flair for fashion. When she steps out, she fully commits to her style theme, from head to toe. She’s not afraid to try something different, and she explores fashion through the lens of an artist. Her ability to comb through looks so frequently is a true form of creative expression.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist hit the fashion week circuit in fun looks and flawless hairstyles. In case you missed it, here are eight times Doja Cat proved she is a hair chameleon.