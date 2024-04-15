Subscribe
Candiace Dillard Bassett Announces Pregnancy

"RHOP" star Candiace Dillard Bassett is pregnant, the "Drive Back" singer announced on Instagram.

Published on April 15, 2024

Candiace Dillard Bassett is pregnant, the former “Real Housewives Of Potomac” star confirmed in an Instagram post on April 15. Candiace and her husband Chris shared a heartwarming announcement video in the comfort of their home as they tenderly drop hints before the 37-year-old holds up a video of her sonogram. The beautiful news comes on the heels of the realty TV personality stepping away from the Bravo show. And now is expecting her biggest blessing yet.

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester. It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point,” Candiace revealed in an interview with ET. Candiace and Chris’ journey to parenthood has been documented on “RHOP.”  With time wining down on the shot clock, Candiace embraced the idea of motherhood, and the couple used one of the embryos they had frozen two years ago to conceive through IVF.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Pregnant

“I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready,” she said. “I just had to … trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that — together — it just was kind of all moving by faith from there.”

Wth “the itch” making it impossible for her to ignore, the couple decided on having a baby. “We waited and waited and waited all this time, so to finally hear that, after those two weeks, the process has worked after a year of doing the shots. …  I did two rounds of egg retrieval. To do the shots in your stomach, I had to do the shots in my bum bum every day — which was not always fun — and to finally have it all pay off was amazing.”

What a way to start off a new chapter in her life. Are we the only ones who can smell a spin-off? Between pregnancy, her blooming music career and marriage, there’s plenty material for a storyline. Congrats Candiace and Chris!

