Robyn Dixon Confirms She Won’t Be Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’: ‘I Was Fired’

"The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words," Dixon said during a recent taping of the 'Reasonably Shady' podcast.

Published on April 15, 2024

BravoCon 2023

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

It looks like Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon got her pink slip. The cast member, who has been part of the series since its first season, confirmed that she was not invited to tape season nine.

On the latest episode of her podcast “Reasonably Shady,” Dixon shared the news with listeners. “Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”

“I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she continued.

Dixon contributed nine drama-filled, somewhat problematic years to the Housewives franchise. When the focus wasn’t on her husband Juan Dixon’s lingering infidelities, the 45-year-old mother of two found herself in the middle of a colorism debate that she admittedly doesn’t understand or agree with.

Robyn Dixon is the second Housewives star not returning for season 9

Dixon isn’t the only housewives not returning for season 9. Candiace Dillard Bassett announced via PEOPLE that she was walking away from the show after 6 season.

“With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP,” she said. She called the departure a “see you later,” not a “farewell.”

The Atlanta Housewives are receiving a much-needed shake-up as ratings and viewership continue to decline. Perhaps fans are tired of seeing women 40+ argue over nonsense instead of empowering each other. It was announced that both Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are returning to the Atlanta cast, but Kandi Burruss will not return. What do you think? Will these changes revive the show? Will Dixon and Bassett’s departure improve the cast? Sound off below!

