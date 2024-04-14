Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Steve Harvey Steps Out In A Sleek Animal Print Look For ‘Family Feud’ Press Run

Steve Harvey's style game is unmatched!

Published on April 14, 2024

ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" - 2021

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

Steve Harvey is no stranger to showing off his effortless style. Whether it’s a red carpet appearance or a date night with his equally fashionable wife Marjorie, the 67-year-old will always turn heads – and we love that about him! Recently the style king took to Instagram to share another fashionable look that we love, which might be one of his best looks yet!

Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality was tagged in a joint Instagram Reel shared by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly. The video showed Harvey looking rather dapper in a sleek animal print look that was everything! The cheetah print, Saint Laurent fit featured a printed trench coat and matching button down shirt. The legendary entertainer paired the look with black slacks and accessorized the look with black shoes and shades as he kicked off his press run for Family Feud.

Check out the incredible look below.

If there’s one thing Steve Harvey is going to do well, it’s dress, because he just doesn’t miss!

“CLEEEEEE-AAAAAN !!!!!” one of the entertainer’s followers commented underneath the fashionable fit while another wrote, “Big Stunna 💥💥💥” and we couldn’t agree more! 

At this point, it’s clear that Steve and Elly are an award winning, fashion duo! When these two get together, we already know it’s going to be fashion magic and we can’t wait to see what stylish looks the comedian pulls off for the rest of his press run!

What do you think about the comedian’s look?

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

