Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were living their lives separately this past weekend amid breakup rumors. Harvey seemed to be enjoying herself at a baby shower and at an outing with her girls, while Jordan looked poised at the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics Game Two of the NBA Finals series.

If Harvey is putting on a brave face, she should get an award for her acting skills because the SKN By LH CEO appeared unbothered as she posed pretty for a selfie with her girls. She looked refreshed in a white crop top and gold accessories. Meanwhile, Jordan had a somber vibe about him as he sat in the Chase Center during NBA Game Two. The A Journal for Jordan actor played it cool as the camera caught him chilling in the stands. He gave the camera a stern nod and then flashed a quick smile at the end.

According to rumors, the breakup was caused by a difference in opinion when it came to the next steps in their relationship. Reports say that Jordan wanted to take their union further and Harvey did not.

While neither of their reps have officially confirmed the breakup, it looks as if the reports may be true. We wish them healing and hope that they find what they are both looking for.

