Subscribe
Entertainment

Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

Ciara is getting honest about the pressure to lose weight.

Published on April 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Ciara is getting candid about her post-partum life and her weight loss goals after having baby number four. On Sunday, April 14, the 38 year old singer took to Instagram to share her goal of losing 70 pounds after welcoming her fourth child, a journey she says has been “tough”.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she wrote in the vulnerable Instagram post. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍,” she continued, making a reference to her best friend Vanessa Bryant.

Check out the post below.

After sharing the vulnerable post, the songstress received an outpouring of love and admiration from her celebrity friends in the comment section, many of whom are mothers themselves and understand Ci Ci’s weight loss journey post pregnancy. “If anyone can it’s you,” wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete while Bresha Webb commented, “Get it CiCi 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Ciara and her 35 year old husband, Russell Wilson, officially welcomed their baby girl, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, on December 11 of last year and shared the news in a joint Instagram post, captioning the photo, “We Love You so much!” The couple also shares daughter Sienna, 6, son Win, 3, and son Future, 9, whom Ciara had with her ex, rapper Future.

And while Ciara is focused on her weight loss and being the proud mother to her four children, she’s also looking ahead to her upcoming tour this summer where she’ll be joining Missy Elliott and others for The Missy Elliott Experience.

“So excited to hit the road with Missy, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour!!!” Ciara shared in an announcement Instagram post at the time. “Let’s go!”

We just love Ciara’s vulnerability about her weight loss journey and can’t wait to see her kill it on stage this summer!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 4!

Russell Wilson Surprises Wife Ciara With Flowers While Sending A Message To The Haters

RELATED TAGS

Ciara most recent Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" - 2021
Style & Fashion

Steve Harvey Steps Out In A Sleek Animal Print Look For ‘Family Feud’ Press Run

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Beauty

JT Lives The ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’ In Poppin’ Green Hair That We Love

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Entertainment

Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PRIZE-BREAKTHROUGH 5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Lizzo Takes Fashion Out Of This World At The 2024 Breakthrough Science Ceremony

2023 ESPYs Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Style & Fashion

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

Mariah Carey Celebrates Grand Opening Of Her New Exclusive Engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live 5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

Trending
Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 7 items
Style & Fashion

Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

ABC's Coverage of The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
Wellness

Naomi Osaka Officially Launches A New Mental Health Podcast, ‘Can’t Wait To Hear From You’

FASHION-MILAN-CAVALLI
Style & Fashion

Luxury Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dies At Age 83

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals 4 items
Style & Fashion

Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close