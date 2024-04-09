Missy Elliott Headlines Her First North American Tour And Joins The List Of Music Icons Coming For Our Coins

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

There’s another hot summer tour coming for our coins. At this point, it is evident that our favorite music stars have no regard for our pocketbooks in 2024.

On April 8, Missy Misdemeanor Elliott announced a new tour with music icons Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland. Named “Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience 2024,” the multi-city event marks Missy’s first-ever headlining tour.

“Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family,” Missy said in a press statement.

Missy Elliott and her iconic friends drop an ‘Out of This World’ promo video.

The newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and her celebrity friends took to social media to build buzz for the event. They were so excited about the upcoming dates that Missy, Ciara, and Busta deleted every other post on their Instagram profiles. Fans have no choice but to focus on the content.

“These three icons come together to show you something you’ve never seen before,” Missy says in the new video promo.

The “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” rapper and her co-collaborators Ciara and Busta Rhymes are lost in the new reel. They have exited a spaceship – out of this world – but can’t find a way back to Earth. Missy uses a silver old-school cell phone to call Timbaland for help.

The three reel stars are dressed in futuristic garb. Standout fit details include gold metallic wear, dramatic eye makeup, and embellished braid and loc styles.

Celebrities, fans, and friends have jumped into the artists’ comment sections ready to sit in the front row at the upcoming 24-city run. Singer Ryan Destiny writes, “This is way too iconic 😭.” Lil Kim adds, “🤣🤣😹😹😩😩😻 I CANT WAITTT!!! OMGGGGGGGG!!! I LOVEEEEEEE THIS !!! 🫶🫶🫶❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥.”

The “Out of This World” Tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 4 and runs through August 22. It will stop in several cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia.

Verizon will offer exclusive presale tickets starting April 9 at 10 am. All tickets go live on April 12.