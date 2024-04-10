Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Overcoming Depression In ‘Women’s Health’s’ Body Issue

The award-winning rapper opens up about the dark times she endured after the 2020 shooting, battling depression, and her journey to becoming a stronger version of herself, both mentally and physically.

Published on April 10, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion - women's health

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s svelte physique, rigorous workout routine, and dedication to mental health are a few of the many reasons Women’s Health tapped the superstar to cover their body issue.

The award-winning rapper opens up about the dark times she endured after the 2020 shooting, battling depression, and her journey to becoming a stronger version of herself, both mentally and physically.

“Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else,” she tells Women’s Health. “I used working out to escape and to get happy.”

If you follow the Houston hottie on social media, you know she has no problem shaking what her mama gave her for her 45.4 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. Meg is proud of her body, and she’s going to show it off. “I’m in a space where I feel good mentally, so I want to look as good as I feel,” she says.

Judging from Meg’s fully nude WH cover, the “Hiss” rapper just might be in the best mental space of her life because she looks phenomenal. 

As for her mental health, Meg says she spends time journaling and working on positive self-talk. She shares her morning routine, which involves journaling, meditation, prayer, music, and her skincare regimen. “I like getting up and being able to be at peace. In my everyday life, I speak with so many people. When I perform, I take on so many energies. I like to recharge my battery. Let the start of the day be about me; then, I can give my energy to everybody else,” she says.

We are team Megan over at HelloBeautiful. Her growth and resilience continues to inspire women worldwide. You can read the full Women’s Health article here.

