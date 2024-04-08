Solar Eclipse 2024: Tips To Enjoy The Celestial Event

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The solar eclipse 2024 will draw millions of eyes to the sky on April 8 between 2:10pm and 4:36pm when the moon crosses paths with the sun. The celestial event will cast darkness over the “path of totality,” which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Your geographical location determines your view of the solar eclipse. The rest of us will only see the 2024 solar eclipse at a percentage.

Solar eclipses don’t occur often, making them rare instances that spark major interest. The last total eclipse in North America occurred in 2017 and there was another total eclipse in 2021 but it was only visible from Antarctica. The next North American solar eclipse won’t be until 2044.

Solar Eclipse 2024

Aside from the miraculous view of the moon crossing between the Earth and the sun, the solar eclipse is a spiritual event for many. It’s a big time for astrologers, who predict this eclipse in Aries will “unlock fresh opportunities for personal growth and renewed focus on our aspirations,” reports the Hindustan Times.

So grab your protective glasses, set your intentions, and get ready for change!

Don’t Look Directly At The Eclipse

With all the excitement around the eclipse, you may be tempted to look right at it, but don’t! Even with protective glasses, a “very small dose could cause harm to some people,” Dr. Yehia Hashad, an ophthalmologist, retinal specialist and the chief medical officer at eye health company Bausch + Lomb, told CBSNews. “That’s why we say the partial eclipse could also be damaging. And that’s why we protect our eyes with the partial as well as with the full sun.”

Grab protective glasses! According to LightHouseGuild.org, “One safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or handheld solar viewers. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun. They transmit thousands of times too much sunlight.”

Check Out Your Horoscope

According to Psychic Zya, Bossip astrologer, “This cosmic event will shift us all on a very deep level.” You may have heard that 2024 is the year of the truth. Zya predicts, 2024 is an 8 year. (2+2+4).” She added, “Which deals with reaping Karma (your payback on foul stuff you’ve done) and Dharma (your payback on good things you’ve done.) It’s also the year where a select few will move into great wealth— looking at you entrepreneurs — and yet many more may find themselves languishing and or falling into in poverty.”

With the solar eclipse occurring in Aries, it’s a time to embrace the bold nature of the fire sign. “A solar eclipse in Aries, particularly when conjunct Chiron, known as the Wounded Healer, offers a potent cosmic event focused on initiating new beginnings, self-discovery, and profound healing,” astrologer Francesca Oddie told Glamour. “This alignment tends to stir deep—often buried—emotional, physical, or spiritual wounds, urging each of us to confront, heal, and eventually transcend our limitations or past hurts. The influence of Aries imbues courage, assertiveness, and the drive to take charge of our destinies.”

Pray

In some cultures, a solar eclipse is not the time to gaze up into the sky, but an omen and/or sign from God. In the Muslim religion, “It is a time to connect with God again — to remember God’s creation again,” Akif Aydin, president of the interfaith organization Atlantic Institute SC., told CNN.com. In Christianity, a solar eclipse can be seen as a sign of the rapture.

Pop culture is also getting in on around the eclipse hype. As always, the Internet is undefeated with reactions on social media to the world event.

HB’s Sr. Editor, and creator of the Mindful Moon Deck, recommends letting it flow. “It is very unpredictable but it brings events that are fated and meant for our greater good. Anything that happens, was meant to happen. It’s not a time to manifest; its a time to sit still and let things flow.” Whether you’re tweeting or praying, make sure you wear your solar eclipse glasses!

