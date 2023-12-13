Mercury Retrograde Crash Course: What It Is, What To Expect, And What NOT To Do

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Hold onto your edges; Mercury, the planet of communication, stations retrograde today, Wednesday December 13. The last retrograde of the year ends on January 1, and will have a 2 week post shadow phase still tainted with the planet’s energy.

What does it mean when Mercury retrogrades?

According to vocabulary.com, retrograde is derived from the word retrogradus, which means going backward. When a planet retrogrades, it appears to move backward. This optical illusion occurs a few times a year with all planets. Some retrograde periods are longer or more frequent than others. For example, Mercury can retrograde 3-4 times a year for 3-4 weeks, while Mars can retrograde every two years for 2-3 months.

Mercury is the planet of contracts, communication, transportation, memory, intellect, decision-making, and adaptability. When the planet goes retrograde and appears to move backward, it disrupts the normal flow of life, causing miscommunications, transportation issues, delays, cancellations, forgetfulness, and more. It’s common to experience breakdowns in phone service, social media outages, system hacking, canceled or delayed flights, wild miscommunications, and more.

What can I expect from Mercury Retrograde?

Astrology has become a vast fascination in today’s world. You can’t scroll Instagram or TikTok without a video dissecting your sun sign. Among the content are videos that can project fear about the 3-week period. If they’re not warning you about the ex-lover that might return from the past, they’re cautioning you about the potential negative impact the transit will have on your life. I was not too fond of retrogrades until I studied astrology to understand its energy.

Retrogrades are a time to slow down and revisit, reinforce, re-examine, reevaluate, review, reclaim, reconnect, revamp, reassess, and reunite. In other words, take whatever theme presented during this period as a call to action. That former friend, lover, colleague, or business partner is circling back to tie up loose ends, rekindle a relationship, or settle a dispute – act accordingly.

Because mercury rules communication, you can expect to be misunderstood and vice versa. Don’t skim through that contract; slow down and read it a few times before signing the dotted line. Re-read the email before you hit send, and think before you speak. Be patient with yourself and others. This is the season of delays and cancellations. Not only is Christmas right around the corner, but with mercury stationing retrograde, you can expect lots of “let’s circle back in the New Year” emails. This also extends to travel. Flights will be delayed or canceled, extra travel time will be needed when going out, and possible technological breakdown in flight systems can be expected.

What should I avoid during Mercury Retrograde?

Simply put, avoid doing the most. If you’ve been thinking about your ex, contact them AFTER this 3-week period. You might find yourself feeling differently once the transit has passed. Venus, the planet of love and relationships, is known for bringing back past lovers, friends, and colleagues, but Mercury can also resurface people with whom you have loose ends. Proceed with caution.

This isn’t a good time to start new business ventures or relationships. Taking on new projects is not a good idea because it’s easy to miss details during this timeframe. Focus on completing tasks you’ve already started. The same terms apply to employment, relationships, and financial investments. If you can, hold out until retrograde is over.

Impulsive decisions are not your friend during retrograde. Refrain from making major, life-changing choices. Again, avoid doing the most. Don’t sign new contracts, don’t make major purchases, and don’t propose. Once the dust settles, you can see things more clearly.

DON’T MISS…

7 Fly Celebrity Sagittarius Who Ooze Style