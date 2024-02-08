The Lee X Basquiat Collaboration Depicts The Magical Relationship Between Art And Fashion

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Classic denim brand Lee has collaborated with the late legendary Neo-expressionist artist Basquiat on a capsule collection that upholds the visionary’s art through fashion. The collection, available globally, highlights Basquiat’s culture-shifting pieces that united street art, punk, rap, bold colors, and abstract shapes together.

“Lee has always celebrated originality, and in our 100 years we’ve been part of American culture, especially the ‘80s around NYC,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice-president of marketing, Lee. “The Lee x Basquiat collaboration fuses art, style, and culture together to deliver pieces that are timeless and also unique – original icons made even more so with these iconic pieces of art.”

Lee X Basquiat’s collection is where art and fashion merge

The collection is crafted with classic denim pieces, sweaters, matching separates, and long-sleeve shirts that are true to the Lee brand, while embodying Basquiat’s rugged and eclectic sense of style. His Neo-expressionist artwork.

“Lee brought such a fresh perspective to Jean-Michel’s iconic artworks,” said David Stark, the Founder and President of Artestar, an international brand licensing and consulting agency representing the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. “We hope this collection will inspire a new generation of creatives.”

This collaboration brings two classic brands together to birth an iconic collection of statement pieces that depict the magical relationship between art and fashion.

Prices range from $65-$220, and you can shop the collection on Lee.com, as well as stores in Asia, Europe, and North Carolina, US retailers Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters, and European sites Zalando and Asos, and boutiques like Killiwatch, London, and Craemer & Co.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this collaboration?

