Farmaesthetics Is Sustaining Skin Health One Herb At A Time

This year is about eliminating the gunk in every area of our lives, including our chemical-heavy skin care regimen. According to Farmaesthetics brand owner Brenda Brock, a veteran at breeding liquid gold for the skin from her kitchen and farm, the more natural your skin products are, the healthier. And if you want to sustain your skin’s health over time, herbs should be your skin’s new friend.

In my 42 years of living, I’ve tried at least 57 skin care products only to discover that my skin responds better to simple ingredients. When I asked Brock to take me out of my skincare product quest misery and share with me a key component to look for in skincare products, she, being a naturalist, referenced an herb. “For Farmaesthetics, I use an American tradition of herbal products. Calendula is my favorite. It’s known as the skin-mending herb in herbalism. It strengthens the tissue and aids in the aging process. I also love and am devoted to lavender, and I don’t use it for its scent. Lavender helps to stimulate cell turnover and growth,” informed the skin care expert.

Farmaesthetics Is Sustaining Skin Health

Brock hails from a generation of Texas farmers. The entrepreneur inherited the prolific skill of farming and transformed it into a deluxe skincare line that she refers to as “sustainable beauty.” “I grew up in an environment where my aunts boiled beets and put [in] apple cider vinegar and said, ‘Drink this.'” Brock referred to these natural remedy sessions as “kitchen culture.” Through these teachings, she learned to formulate skin products that effectively nourish the skin and promote self-care. “I was taught that internal was not separate from external. So, at the beginning of creating my brand, I was against the grain, looking at beauty as something that starts with self-care and your environment. This more holistic approach is now very accepted but hasn’t always been,” stated the Texas native.

As a skin fanatic, I constantly try to crack the code to a flawless complexion. Hearing Brock expound on her farming process and natural herb-infused products made me feel closer to decoding the skin’s secrets. In a nutshell, herbs are effective; less is always more, and a consistent skin regimen is crucial. “I was taught, and I believe it is much easier to keep what you have than to get back what you’ve lost. Keep your skin routine simple enough that you will do it every day. That’s sustaining skin health over time. And like I tell my daughter, don’t forget to moisturize that neck and those hands,” expressed Brock.

To learn more about Farmaesthetics, click here.

